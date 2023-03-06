scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator booked by Maha ACB in disproportionate assets case

As per the ACB, Bhoir allegedly had amassed assets of Rs 85.56 lakh when he was a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporator.

Yogesh Bhoir refuted the allegations and termed the ACB action as harassment. (File photo)

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has booked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former corporator Yogesh Bhoir in a disproportionate assets case, an official said on Monday.

The FIR against Bhoir was registered on Saturday after an open inquiry, the official added.

As per the ACB, Bhoir allegedly had amassed assets of Rs 85.56 lakh when he was a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporator, which was 449 per cent higher than his known sources of income.

His Kandivli residence was searched and he has been asked to join the probe in the DA case, the ACB official added.

Speaking to PTI, Bhoir refuted the allegations and termed the ACB action as harassment.

“Since the last four months, I have been facing this harassment. I do not know what the FIR contains or under what power they are searching my house. The Maharashtra government is misusing police to book me,” he alleged.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 20:51 IST
