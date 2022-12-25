Former Shiv Sena minister claims he sowed ‘seeds of dissension’ in Eknath Shinde’s mind

Former Shiv Sena minister Vijay Shivtare Sunday claimed he was instrumental in sowing seeds of dissension in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s mind.

“When the Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and the NCP to form the government, there was a lot of unrest within the organisation. We did not approve Uddhav Thackeray’s decision. But nobody could speak out. So, two months after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was formed, I raised the subject with Eknath Shinde, who was then a senior minister in the cabinet.

“I met Shinde at his bungalow Nandanwan… I told him this ‘MVA government cannot continue. We cannot have an alliance with the Congress. We must speak out and force Thackeray to break the alliance. Shiv Sena should join hands with the BJP, which is our natural ally’,” Shivtare said.

In a candid admission, Shivtare revealed: “The seeds of dissension were sown by me. I was the one who instilled this idea of moving out of the MVA in Shinde’s mind.”

In June, Shinde led a revolt leading to 40 MLAs walking out of the Shiv Sena. They formed a separate group called Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena. The group formed an alliance with the BJP. On June 30, Shinde became the chief minister, and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis the deputy chief minister. The revolt brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra.

Shivtare also alleged Thackeray was in talks with the Congress, and the NCP before the 2019 Assembly elections.

He claimed, “Thackeray had decided before the elections to join hands with the Congress and the NCP. A strategy was in place to downsize the BJP. Although the BJP and the Shiv Sena contested the polls as alliance partners, Thackeray ensured that several BJP candidates were defeated. They wanted to reduce the BJP’s strength. The BJP had to pay the price as its tally came down to 105 seats. Five years ago, it had 133 seats.”

In July, Thackeray removed Shivtare from the Shiv Sena on charges of indulging in “anti-party activities”. Since then, Shivtare has been closely associated with the Shinde faction. Political observers said his relationship with the BJP has always remained cordial.