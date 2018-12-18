Former PM Manmohan Singh, Niti Aayog members to get SIES national award

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, professor Dr Manjul Bhargava, members of Niti Aayog, Dr VK Saraswat and Swami Chidanand Saraswati, will be conferred with the SIES Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati National Eminence Award, as part of Kanchi Mahaswami festival, on December 22.

Japan-based philosopher and teacher of Hindu philosophy Dr Sengaku Mayeda will also be conferred with an award in the international category. The programme will be held at the Shanmukhananda Hall.

The awards are given to outstanding contributors in the fields of community leadership, science and technology, public leadership and to social thinkers.

So far, 74 people have been honoured with the awards, including Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, Dr R Chidambaram, Dr Jayant Narlikar, Dr Anil Kakodkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dr M S Subbulakshmi, Anna Hazare, Lata Mangeshkar, Dr Nani Palkhivala, Dr Varghese Kurien, Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar.