Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Former Parbhani corporator says six fake affidavits made in support of Shiv Sena (UBT)

AN FIR was registered on Thursday on a complaint from a former corporator from Parbhani district over allegations of cheating and forgery by an unknown person, who allegedly created six fake affidavits of Shiv Sena members from the district to show their support for Shiv Sena (UBT).

The complainant Sandeep Lahane (36) is a former corporator from Selu in the Parbhani district. Lahane was a corporator from 2010 to 2020 and his father Haribhau was an MLA from the Pathri constituency from 1990 to 2004.

Lahane claimed that he saw on social media about the 4,500 fake affidavit cases being investigated by the Mumbai Crime Branch and hence approached them with a complaint. In his complaint to Andheri police, the former corporator alleged that an unknown person bought six stamp papers worth Rs 100 in July 2022 and forged the signatures of six Sena members to show that they are in support of Sena (UBT).

Lahane said he is a supporter of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.
The FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and 34 (an act done with common intention by one or more persons) of the IPC.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 01:23:50 am
