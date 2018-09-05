Former NCP legislator quits party, likely to join BJP

“The corporation is named after my father. So, I want to head the corporation and work for the Maratha community as well. I was not interested in any other corporation,” added Patil, who is the general secretary of the Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers’ Union. “The corporation is named after my father. So, I want to head the corporation and work for the Maratha community as well. I was not interested in any other corporation,” added Patil, who is the general secretary of the Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers’ Union.

Four days after Shiv Sena leader Haji Arafat Shaikh joined the BJP, former NCP legislator Narendra Patil, who was recently appointed as the chairman of Annasaheb Patil Financial Development Corporation, quit the NCP on Tuesday. He is set to join the BJP soon.

Appointments to 21 state-run corporations and commissions were announced on Friday evening. “I have resigned from the primary membership of the NCP on Tuesday,” Patil said, adding that he would join the BJP whenever Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve would ask him to.

“The corporation is named after my father. So, I want to head the corporation and work for the Maratha community as well. I was not interested in any other corporation,” added Patil, who is the general secretary of the Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers’ Union. Patil has a strong presence in Navi Mumbai area and in a few Assembly segments in Satara district in Western Maharashtra.

Sources said Patil is keen to contest the Assembly elections from Airoli Assembly constituency. “If the party gives me a ticket, I will contest,” said Patil.

Last week, Haji Arafat Shaikh, Shiv Sena deputy leader and chief of the party’s transport wing, joined the BJP after being appointed as the chairman of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App