Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Former NCP legislator quits party, likely to join BJP

Last week, Haji Arafat Shaikh, Shiv Sena deputy leader and chief of the party’s transport wing, joined the BJP after being appointed as the chairman of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission.

| Published: September 5, 2018 3:27:23 am
IAS officer joined BJP, Raipur IAS officer, Raipur BJP, india newss, Indian Express news “The corporation is named after my father. So, I want to head the corporation and work for the Maratha community as well. I was not interested in any other corporation,” added Patil, who is the general secretary of the Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers’ Union.
Top News

Four days after Shiv Sena leader Haji Arafat Shaikh joined the BJP, former NCP legislator Narendra Patil, who was recently appointed as the chairman of Annasaheb Patil Financial Development Corporation, quit the NCP on Tuesday. He is set to join the BJP soon.

Appointments to 21 state-run corporations and commissions were announced on Friday evening. “I have resigned from the primary membership of the NCP on Tuesday,” Patil said, adding that he would join the BJP whenever Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Raosaheb Danve would ask him to.

“The corporation is named after my father. So, I want to head the corporation and work for the Maratha community as well. I was not interested in any other corporation,” added Patil, who is the general secretary of the Maharashtra State Mathadi, Transport and General Workers’ Union. Patil has a strong presence in Navi Mumbai area and in a few Assembly segments in Satara district in Western Maharashtra.

Sources said Patil is keen to contest the Assembly elections from Airoli Assembly constituency. “If the party gives me a ticket, I will contest,” said Patil.

Last week, Haji Arafat Shaikh, Shiv Sena deputy leader and chief of the party’s transport wing, joined the BJP after being appointed as the chairman of the Maharashtra State Minority Commission.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Kerala battled the worst floods in a 100 years. Here is a look at some of the devastating visuals from the state.
Watch Now
Kerala battled the worst floods in a 100 years. Here is a look at some of the de
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement