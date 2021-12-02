Former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh suspended

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh was suspended by the Maharashtra government on Thursday. Orders have been sent to the DGP of Maharashtra to serve the suspension on Parambir and another DCP rank officer.

After returning from a three-week hospitalisation, Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray cleared the file for the suspension of Singh.

Singh is facing a slew of FIRs in Mumbai and the satellite towns after the seizure of explosives outside Antilia and the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren. Senior inspector Pradeep Sharma and assistant police inspector Sachin Waze were arrested in the case and thereafter, Param Bir Singh alleged that the government and Home minister Anil Deshmukh had asked to make a collection of Rs 100 crore.

DGP Sanjay Pandey had sent a proposal to suspend all those who are involved and named in the FIRs filed in the Param Bir Singh case but it was sent back by the additional chief secretary (Home) Manukumar Shrivastava who wanted specific roles to be defined.

Thereafter, a proposal to suspend Singh and a DCP was moved. It was cleared by Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil many days back but was waiting for a final nod from the CM. The final orders will be issued by Thursday evening.

The Indian Express was the first newspaper to report on the suspension proposals of Param Bir Singh and also about the departmental inquiry proposed against Singh on the basis of IAS officer Debasish Chakraborty’s report.