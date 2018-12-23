Former Mumbai sheriff Nana Chudasama passes away at 86

Former sheriff of Mumbai Nana Chudasama passed away on Sunday morning in the financial capital after a brief illness. He was 86.

The father of BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, Chudasama was a jurist and founder-patron of various charitable and environment-related initiatives in Mumbai, including the NGOs Giants International and I Love Mumbai. Chudasama was known most popularly for a banner on Mumbai’s Marine Drive that carries pithy messages based on national and international news headlines.

The banners’ contents were compiled in a book a couple of years ago, titled History On A Banner. The book led some to comment that Chdasama’s witty one-liners were a precursor to the Twitter age.

In 2005, The former two-term sheriff was conferred the Padma Shri in 2005 for his work in the social sector.