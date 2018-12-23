Toggle Menu
Former Mumbai sheriff Nana Chudasama passes away at 86

Nana Chudasama was the father of BJP spokesperson Shaina N C.

Friends and family pay last respects to Nana Chudasama at his Malabar hill residence in Mumbai. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Former sheriff of Mumbai Nana Chudasama passed away on Sunday morning in the financial capital after a brief illness. He was 86.

The father of BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, Chudasama was a jurist and founder-patron of various charitable and environment-related initiatives in Mumbai, including the NGOs Giants International and I Love Mumbai. Chudasama was known most popularly for a banner on Mumbai’s Marine Drive that carries pithy messages based on national and international news headlines.

Former sheriff Nana Chudasama banner messages were compiled in a book, “History on a Banner”.  (Express Photo by Pradeep Kocharekar)

The banners’ contents were compiled in a book a couple of years ago, titled History On A Banner. The book led some to comment that Chdasama’s witty one-liners were a precursor to the Twitter age.

In 2005, The former two-term sheriff was conferred the Padma Shri in 2005 for his work in the social sector.

Former deputy prime minister L K Advani and industrialist Mukesh Ambani at the launch of Nana Chudasama’s book “History on a Banner” in Mumbai. (Express Photo By Pradip Das)

