Former Mumbai Port Trust chairman sworn in as Upa-Lokayukta

Governor administers oath of office to Sanjay Bhatia. (Photo courtesy: State Directorate General of Information & Public Relations)

Former chairman of Mumbai Port Trust Sanjay Bhatia was sworn in as the Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra on Friday. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Bhatia at a brief ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Bhatia has been a Maharashtra cadre IAS officer of 1985 batch. He superannuated as chairman of Mumbai Port Trust and chairman of Indian Ports Association in July 2020. In his 35 years of service, he served at various senior levels in the Union and the state governments.

He has served as vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO, commissioner of sales tax and chairman of MSEB among others and brought transparency reforms in management and HR development in these organisations.

Officiating Lokayukta Dr Shailesh Kumar Sharma, Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal, Chief Commissioner Right to Services Swadhin Kshatriya, Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Commissioner of Mumbai Police Parambir Singh and Secretary Law and Judiciary Rajendra Bhagwat were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

