Thursday, February 10, 2022
Former Mumbai Mayor Ramcharitra Rambhajan Singh passes away

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: February 11, 2022 12:22:27 am
Former Mumbai Mayor and senior Congress Leader from Mulund Ramcharitra Rambhajan Singh passed away on Thursday morning due to a prolonged illness. He was 84.

Singh was a corporator for 29 years from 1973 until 2002. He was also a member of the statutory standing committee for two years between 1991 and 92.

In 1993-94, when Congress was in power in Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Singh was the mayor. At that time, the tenure of the mayor was only for a year.

Singh was also a member of BEST, health committees and the Founder Chairman of R.R.Educational Trust, Mulund, which was instituted to provide affordable education.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar in her condolence message said that the Congress party has lost a well-experienced and courageous leader.

