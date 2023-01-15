Former Mumbai mayor, four others, booked for cheating

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, along with four others, were on Saturday booked by the Nirmal Nagar police in the city for allegedly cheating the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

The police said the case was registered on a complaint filed by an official from the SRA, alleging that Pednekar, who was never allotted any unit at the Gomata Janata SRA project in Worli, flouted norms and rented out three units from the project in a 10-year period, which was against norms.

When contacted, Pednekar she said she came to know about the FIR late in the evening. “Everyone is aware what is happening here and we will fight against it,” she added.