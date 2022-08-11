Former Mumbai mayor demands action against flag manufacturer for defective tricolours

The Shiv Sena has warned it will carry out protests if Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) does not take action against the manufacturer supplying national flags for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for allegedly supplying defective flags. Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar of Sena Wednesday met municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and demanded that the civic body should take action against the manufacturer.

Around 1.5 lakh flags out of the 40 lakh delivered to the civic body by the manufacturer were found to be defective and returned by the civic body to the seller for replacement.

Pednekar said: “I still represent the people of my city and I met the commissioner following complaints from many Mumbaikars. No one wants to use these flags outside their homes because they are defective. This is outrageous and unconstitutional. Not a single flag is up to the required specification.”

A senior civic official said: “The flags that were found defective came in the first lot of the order placed by the civic body, on August 1. These were sorted by the civic staff at the ward level and segregated before distribution. None of them was distributed to households.” Some flags had the Ashok Chakra off-centre, while in some other cases it was missing. The tricolour bands are not of equal length in other cases, the officer added.

A team of officials was appointed at each of the 24 wards to sort flags and segregate the defective pieces before distribution. The BMC initially placed an order for 35 lakh flags and purchased another five lakh flags this week, as requests for flags started pouring in from all the ward offices. None of these was found defective, civic authorities said.