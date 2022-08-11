scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Former Mumbai mayor demands action against flag manufacturer for defective tricolours

Around 1.5 lakh flags out of the 40 lakh delivered to the civic body by the manufacturer were found to be defective and returned by the civic body to the seller for replacement.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 11, 2022 12:46:31 pm
Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar of Sena Wednesday met municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and demanded that the civic body should take action against the manufacturer. (File Photo)

The Shiv Sena has warned it will carry out protests if Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) does not take action against the manufacturer supplying national flags for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign for allegedly supplying defective flags. Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar of Sena Wednesday met municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and demanded that the civic body should take action against the manufacturer.

Around 1.5 lakh flags out of the 40 lakh delivered to the civic body by the manufacturer were found to be defective and returned by the civic body to the seller for replacement.

Also Read |PM Modi: Har Ghar Tiranga an identity of India’s duty-bound citizen

Pednekar said: “I still represent the people of my city and I met the commissioner following complaints from many Mumbaikars. No one wants to use these flags outside their homes because they are defective. This is outrageous and unconstitutional. Not a single flag is up to the required specification.”

A senior civic official said: “The flags that were found defective came in the first lot of the order placed by the civic body, on August 1. These were sorted by the civic staff at the ward level and segregated before distribution. None of them was distributed to households.” Some flags had the Ashok Chakra off-centre, while in some other cases it was missing. The tricolour bands are not of equal length in other cases, the officer added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Heavy showers, landslides in Himachal P...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
More from Mumbai

A team of officials was appointed at each of the 24 wards to sort flags and segregate the defective pieces before distribution. The BMC initially placed an order for 35 lakh flags and purchased another five lakh flags this week, as requests for flags started pouring in from all the ward offices. None of these was found defective, civic authorities said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 12:46:31 pm

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Can the spread of monkeypox be stopped?
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Explained: Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; h...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
Lok Ayukta to private forests, the 11 lapsed ordinances that Kerala Gover...
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir

3 Army personnel killed, 2 hurt as militants attack camp at Rajouri

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Masood Azhar's brother

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement