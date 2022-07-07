Former MP Adsul resigns as Shiv Sena leader

Shiv Sena leader Anand Adsul, a former MP from Amravati, has resigned from his position as a leader of the party.

His son Abhijit Adsul told The Indian Express: “My father has resigned from the leader’s post. But we continue to be Shiv Sainiks. He has sent a letter to party chief Uddhav Thackeray on the details on his resignation as leader.”

According to Shiv Sena’s structure, the party has a chief (pramukh) on top, followed by 15 leaders (neta) and several district chiefs (zila pramukh) and deputy leaders (upneta).

Adsul, 75, was in the news last year as he faced an Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry in City Cooperative bank case. Sources close to him said that he was upset that the party did not support him when needed.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Adsul refused to speak on his resignation as his wife is hospitalised.

Adsul was a Sena MP from Amravati till 2019. He was a minister of state for finance in the A B Vajpayee government till 2004. Before that, in the Manohar Joshi-led state government from 1995 to 1999, he was chairperson of two corporations. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he lost by 30,000 votes to Navneet Rana who contested as an independent candidate.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut said he had no information on Adsul’s resignation.