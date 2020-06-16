Former Maharashtra MP Haribhau Jawale dies of Covid-19

Jawale tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of June. On June 3 a decision to move him to Mumbai was taken. (Source: Facebook/haribhaujawaleBJP) Jawale tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of June. On June 3 a decision to move him to Mumbai was taken. (Source: Facebook/haribhaujawaleBJP)

Haribhau Jawale, former Member of Parliament from Jalgaon, died in Bombay hospital on Tuesday morning due to Covid-19.

Jawale is the first senior politician to succumb to the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra. He was a two-time MP and a two-time MLA in Jalgaon. Senior politicians said his son were present in Mumbai when he passed away. His funeral was held this afternoon.

Jawale tested positive for Covid-19 in the first week of June. On June 3 a decision to move him to Mumbai was taken. Sources said his cough persisted after which he was transferred in an ambulance on oxygen support.

He first approached Breach Candy hospital, but since beds were full, he went to the Bombay hospital where he underwent treatment for almost a fortnight.

According to Dr Gautam Bhansali from Bombay hospital, an X-ray showed spread of pneumonia in his lungs. He was subsequently admitted in intensive care unit and later on Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) to provide oxygen support.

Doctors also arranged for Remdesivir drug for him, however the hospital did not disclose how. In the last few days his oxygen saturation levels remained lower than 90, and doctors said he required high pressure oxygen to help his lungs. The pneumonia however kept aggressively increasing in his chest.

On Tuesday he suffered acute respiratory distress syndrome and passed away before he could be ventilated.

