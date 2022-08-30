scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Former Maharashtra MLC Prabhakar Sant passes away

During his tenure as MLC, Prabhakar Sant had set up a number of schools.

prabhakar sant maharashtra mlcPrabhakar Sant represented the teachers' constituency from Konkan between 1982 and 1988 in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Prabhakar Sant has died due to old age related ailments, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 90.

Sant, who represented the teachers’ constituency from Konkan between 1982 and 1988, died at his home in Kalyan town of Thane district on Monday, the sources said.

During his tenure as MLC, he had set up a number of schools. He had worked for the welfare of teachers and promoted education in rural parts of the state.

More from Mumbai

Sant is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platformPremium
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platform

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 10:21:13 am
Next Story

IPL telecast will have multiple streams, viewers can choose personalised camera angle to watch game

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Assault cases throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay
Guard assaulted in Gurgaon

Assault cases throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay

Madhusudan Mistry interview: 'Congress chief's election not a farce...'

Madhusudan Mistry interview: 'Congress chief's election not a farce...'

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south
At the box office

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

After on-stage slap from Will Smith, Chris Rock declines to host 2023 Oscars

After on-stage slap from Will Smith, Chris Rock declines to host 2023 Oscars

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement