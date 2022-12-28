Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh walks out of jail after 13 months

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday was released on bail from Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison around 5 pm.

Following his release from jail, the 73-year-old Nationalist Congress Party leader said, “I have full faith in the judiciary….the high court has observed that I was implicated in a false case.”

A day earlier, the Bombay High Court had refused to stay its order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

After being received by senior party leaders, including Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, Deshmukh further told reporters, “False allegations were levelled against me. Param Bir Singh had made an allegation of Rs. 100 crore corruption against me. However, he only told the court on affidavit that said allegations were based on hearsay and that he did not have any evidence on the same. Even the High Court in its order, has questioned the statement by Sachin Waze (dismissed police officer), who was close to Param Bir Singh. Waze has been arrested twice so far for murder charges and he has been suspended thrice. He has serious offences levelled against him. The High Court has observed that Waze’s witness can be relied upon and that allegations against me were without evidence. I also thank NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other colleagues who supported me throughout.”

Deshmukh had been in prison since November 2021 when the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in an alleged money laundering case.