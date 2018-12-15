Former Maharashtra chief secretary Arun Bongirwar passes away at 76

Advertising

MAHARASHTRA’S FORMER chief secretary, Arun Bongirwar, passed away after a brief illness on Friday morning. He was 76.

Regarded as one of the most powerful bureaucrats the state has seen, Bongirwar, a 1966-batch IAS officer, had the rare distinction of serving two governments, headed by different regimes, as the chief secretary.

He was first elevated to the top post in May 1999, when the Shiv Sena-led government under chief minister Narayan Rane was at the helm. In October 1999, a Congress-led government under Vilasrao Deshmukh had came to power. Deshmukh had persisted with Bongirwar as the chief secretary till January 2001. He was eventually replaced by V Ranganathan (1965-batch), whom he had superceded to bag the top post.

His rapport with politicians from both sides of the spectrum can also be guaged from the fact that he served as the secretary to two chief ministers from different parties — Sudharkarrao Naik (Congress) and Manohar Joshi (Shiv Sena).

Known as a tough task master among his peers and juniors he had mentored over the years, Bongirwar was seen as able and a decisive administrator.

After obtaining his masters in mathematics from the Nagpur University, Bongirwar opted for civil service. His first assignment as an IAS officer was as the chief executive officer of the Wardha zilla parishad. Later, he served as collector of Nagpur and Osmanabad districts, and as the municipal commissioner of Pune. He also served as a divisional commissioner in Aurangabad, Pune and Konkan districts.

Hailing from Vidharbha’s Yavatmal, Bongirwar had been ailing for the last few months. He is survived by his wife, two married daughters, and a son. His elder son-in-law, Praveen Pardeshi, is the additional chief secretary to the state chief minister, while the younger son-in-law, also an IAS officer, serves in the Chhattisgarh government.

On Friday afternoon, there was a huge rush of mourners at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Marine Lines, where his last rites were performed.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have lost a visionary and an able administrator. Bongirwar had an astute knowledge of the administration machinery and functioning, and made effective use of it. His insistence was always on resident-friendly decisions.”

A bureaucrat, who has worked closely with Bongirwar, recounted how as the Pune civic commissioner (1982-86), he undertook the first in-situ slum rehabilitation project without displacing the slum dwellers, a model which was then replicated in many parts of the country. As secretary to former CM Sudhakar Naik, he was instrumental in pushing micro irrigation and water conservation projects in Marathwada and Vidarbha. Even Fadnavis referred to his contribution in this regard in his condolence message.

Bongirwar had multiple stints in posts connected with the revenue department, eventually serving as additional chief secretary (Revenue) in 1999, before he was elevated to the chief secretary’s post. In the state’s bureaucracy, Bongirwar was seen as an authority on revenue department’s matters.

While he retired from service as the chairman of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in 2002, Bongirwar continued his active involvement in public life. Between 2002-07, the Centre had appointed him as the chairman of the Tariff Authority for Major Ports. He had later served as an officer on special duty to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company.

Bongirwar also enjoyed a good reputation in the corporate world. In fact, he had been serving as an advisor to JSW Energy Limited since 2008.