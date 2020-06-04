Maharashta PWD minister Ashok Chavan recovers from Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan was discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus. Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan was discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

Former chief minister Ashok Chavan was discharged Thursday from the Breach Candy hospital where he was recovering after testing positive for Covid-19.

Chavan, who is currently Maharashtra’s Public Works Department’s minister, shared a 10-second video of himself to convey the news of his discharge. He has been advised to stay at home for the next few days.

After testing positive for coronavirus while in Nanded on May 24, Chavan was shifted to the Mumbai hospital the next day. His condition was stable throughout his stay, but doctors did not want to take any chances.

He is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition to contract and recover from the illness. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had earlier confirmed to have tested positive for the virus.

As a Covid-19 precautionary measure, the Maharashtra cabinet has been avoiding assemblies, meetings, and working from remote locations. The cabinet meetings are also being held through video conferencing with minimum number of people available at one location. So far, two ministers and two Principal Secretaries are among those in the government who have tested positive.

