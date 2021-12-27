Former DGP defeats Tilak scion in election for Savarkar Smarak president

Former director general of police, Maharashtra, Praveen Dixit, was elected as the president of Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak, defeating Deepak Tilak, great-grandson of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, in an election held on Sunday.

The Smarak, also known as Swatantryaveer Savarkar National Memorial, is located at Shivaji Park in Dadar (W) and is deemed as a nerve centre for propagating the ideology of Savarkar.

Out of the 374 members, 139 people came to vote and 137 of them voted for Dixit.

Dixit told The Indian Express, “My priority will be to use innovative technology to reach out to youngsters to spread Veer Savarkar’s ideology. I will bring together all organizations who feel inspired by Savarkar’s ideology. I will improve the infrastructure in other units. We welcome suggestions and valuable observations from all inspired by Savarkar.”

The memorial is spread across 1.65 acres of land granted by BMC and was established in 1976. The memorial provides space for 31 activities which include training students in boxing, archery, air rifle shooting and Taekwondo. There is a library and also classes are taken for UPSC, MPSC and NDA exams. The memorial also hosts different programmes and a light and sound show documenting the life of Savarkar for educating school and college students.