Former deputy mayor & BJP corporator Ram Barot dies

FORMER DEPUTY mayor and senior BJP corporator from Malad East Ram Barot died on Sunday afternoon. He was 75.

A six-time corporator, Barot was one of the senior corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He was unwell for the last few months. Apart from the deputy mayor’s post, Barot also held the post of chairman in many key committees. He first contested election in 1985 but lost.

He had also unsuccessfully contested the MLA election in 2014.