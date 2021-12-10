scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Former cricketer Vinod Kambli loses Rs 1.14 lakh to cyber fraud

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: December 10, 2021 1:33:13 pm
Former cricketer Vinod Kambli fell prey to a KYC cyber fraud in which a person claiming to be a bank official tricked him into installing a remote access application and transferred Rs 1.14 lakh from his bank account.

The accused made him install the AnyDesk application from Google Play Store on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. Kambli shared the application’s access code with the accused which enabled the latter to observe all activities on the cricketer’s phone.

The accused then tricked the cricketer into making a small payment and noted his banking details and one-time password (OTP), using which Rs 1.14 lakh was transferred from his account. On receiving SMS alerts regarding the transactions, Kambli immediately informed his bank and subsequently approached the Bandra police.

Confirming the development, Senior Police Inspector of Bandra station Manohar Dhanwade said, “We have lodged an FIR.” Kambli did not respond to calls or text messages.

