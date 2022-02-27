Mumbai: Former cricketer Vinod Kambli held for dashing car into another vehicle, released on bail

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested by the Bandra police on Sunday afternoon for allegedly driving in an inebriated condition and crashing his car into another vehicle. He was released on a bail later.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singhe (Zone-IX) confirmed the arrest and said: “He was in an intoxicated condition when the incident happened. The Bandra police have launched an investigation.”

The Bandra police said that Kambli initially hit a stationary car parked on the premises of his residential building at Jewel apartment near Bandra reclamation.

“The car belonged to Tajaswini Pawar, wife of another former Indian cricketer Ramesh Pawar,” said an officer and added that Kambli then rammed the compound wall of the building. “As soon as he came out of the compound in his car, Kambli was intercepted by police officials deployed nearby,” the officer said.

The police then took him to the Bandra police station, following which he was sent for medical examination that proved that Kambli was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“He was then arrested and released on bail by evening,” the officer added.