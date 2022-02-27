scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Must Read

Mumbai: Former cricketer Vinod Kambli held for dashing car into another vehicle, released on bail

The car that Kambli's vehicle crashed into belongs to Tajaswini Pawar, wife of another former Indian cricketer Ramesh Pawar

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: February 27, 2022 9:39:51 pm
The police took Kambli to the Bandra police station, following which he was sent for medical examination that proved that he was driving under the influence of alcohol (Express photo, file)

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested by the Bandra police on Sunday afternoon for allegedly driving in an inebriated condition and crashing his car into another vehicle. He was released on a bail later.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singhe (Zone-IX) confirmed the arrest and said: “He was in an intoxicated condition when the incident happened. The Bandra police have launched an investigation.”

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The Bandra police said that Kambli initially hit a stationary car parked on the premises of his residential building at Jewel apartment near Bandra reclamation.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“The car belonged to Tajaswini Pawar, wife of another former Indian cricketer Ramesh Pawar,” said an officer and added that Kambli then rammed the compound wall of the building. “As soon as he came out of the compound in his car, Kambli was intercepted by police officials deployed nearby,” the officer said.

The police then took him to the Bandra police station, following which he was sent for medical examination that proved that Kambli was driving under the influence of alcohol.

More from Mumbai

“He was then arrested and released on bail by evening,” the officer added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 27: Latest News

Advertisement