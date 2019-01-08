Sheena Bora murder: Former cop’s brother was in touch with Shyamvar Rai on day of murder, says Indrani

Indrani Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has stated through her lawyers that former police officer Suhail Buddha’s brother, Sameer Buddha, was in contact with Shyamvar Rai, who has turned approver in the case, including on the day of Bora’s alleged murder.

Rai is the former driver of Indrani who was arrested on August 21, 2015, for allegedly possessing an illegal firearm. This arrest had led police to Bora’s alleged murder in April 2012.

Lawyer Sudeep Pasbola, representing Indrani, cross-examined prosecution witness Pritul Sanghavi, a former staffer at INX Services and INX Media co-owned by Indrani and husband, Peter Mukerjea, on Monday.

Pasbola told the court that there were seven calls from Sanghavi’s office landline phone to Rai’s mobile phone between January 5, 2012, and May 8, 2012, including two “long calls” on April 24, 2012, hours before Bora was allegedly abducted and murdered.

“Sameer Buddha was connected with your office as an IT consultant. He was using your landline phone to speak to Shyamvar Rai. You are falsely deposing that there were other employees who knew Shyamvar Rai,” said Pasbola while Sanghavi denied this.

“I have not made the calls. There were two people in my office, who were former employees of INX, who knew Shyamvar,” stated Sanghavi during Pasbola’s cross-examination. He also named the two employees and later added two other names of staffers. He also contradicted his own statemment from last week when he had said he had accompanied Indrani and Peter to Khar Danda where Sheena and Rahul were living together in 2008. But during his cross-examination, he stated that he had not seen them at all that day.