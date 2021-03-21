Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis: Home minister Anil Deshmukh must resign

Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (file)

Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after former Mumbai commissioner of police, Param Bir Singh, in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accused Deshmukh of setting assistant police inspector Sachin Waze a target of Rs 100 crore a month.

“The home minister should step down on moral grounds. If he doesn’t, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should ask him to resign. The charges leveled by the former police commissioner are shocking and serious,” Fadnavis told mediapersons.

“When a former police commissioner alleges that Deshmukh had asked Sachin Waze and others to collect Rs 100 crore fund every month, it raises serious questions over the functioning of the home department and the police force.”

“The entire issue calls for thorough investigation by central agencies. If the state government has reservations about central agencies, it should take up the matter with the high court,” Fadnavis said.



“Such developments does not augur well for the police force. It demoralises the police force and tarnishes its image.”

On Singh writing in his letter that he had complained about Deshmukh to Thackeray as well as to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis said: “The question is why did the CM not intervene and take appropriate action?”

In a statement, Aam Aadmi Party said that Deshmukh and Singh should be sacked. “Mumbaikars are in a state of shock. We demand judicial probe and sacking of Deshmukh and Singh.”



“How is it that Param Bir Singh decided to speak about this only when he was transferred. How is that police officers talk about such extortion as routine? Is Mumbai law and order run by criminals in uniform and their political bosses?” it asked.