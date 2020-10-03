Former Bollywood make-up artist among two arrested with mephedrone

The crime branch said that in 2013, Jadhav found work as a make-up artist while on bail in a case of cheating. (Representational)

A former Bollywood make-up artist and his accomplice were arrested in possession of 105 gm of the synthetic drug mephedrone in Borivali East on Thursday.

The two men — Niketan Jadhav (30), a resident of Borivali West and Parvez Halai (30), a resident of Andheri West — were caught allegedly in possession of the drug by officers from Unit XI of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

An officer said that Jadhav had only started supplying drugs to people working in the Hindi film industry after the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in March. Prior to 2020, he was arrested in seven offences, ranging from theft and assault to attempted murder and forgery. The lengthy criminal history had led the police in Borivali to extern him from city limits for a year.

The crime branch said that in 2013, Jadhav found work as a make-up artist while on bail in a case of cheating. He had worked for major film production houses, on leading reality television shows and also claimed to have done hair and make-up for many film stars, said the officer.

“While working in the film industry, he got first-hand knowledge of drug peddling and joined the trade with the expectation of earning a lot of money. When all his other sources of income dried up during the lockdown, he began to supply drugs,” the officer added.

The crime branch said that Jadhav’s accomplice Halai was previously booked by the police in Andheri West in two cases of assault. He is currently out on bail.

“Halai has been peddling drugs for the last three to four years and had recently started working with Jadhav,” said the officer. He added that the crime branch is investigating the arrested men supplied mephedrone to whom in the film industry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd