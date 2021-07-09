Former BMC chief K Nalinakshan succumbs to burn injuries

Former municipal commissioner K Nalinakshan (79) died on Friday morning in Masina hospital due to burn injuries. Nalinakshan suffered severe burn injuries as his dhoti caught fire while performing pooja on Wednesday morning.

An IAS officer of the 1967 batch, Nalinakshan hailed from Calicut. He worked as the municipal commissioner of Mumbai from 1999 to 2001 and thereafter, transferred as the additional chief secretary of transport and excise in Mantralaya. He did not get any retirement postings and stayed at Charleville apartments on A Road at Churchgate.

His son Srijith Nalinakshan told The Indian Express: “My father never missed the pooja. He performed pooja every morning. On Wednesday morning, while doing the ritual prayer, his lungi caught fire from the burning camphor lamp. My mother and servant were at home at the time and the door of the pooja room was locked from inside. When they realised the situation, things had turned serious. They could not remove his lungi as he was also wearing a belt. We got him admitted to the burns section of Masina hospital in Byculla. He was coherent on the first day, but his condition deteriorated later. The prognosis was not good from Day 1. He passed away on Friday.’’

Srijith said his father suffered 80 to 90 per cent burns.

Nalinakshan is survived by his wife, three sons, daughters-in- law and grandchildren. One of his sons stays in Hong Kong. The date of the funeral is yet to be decided.

Former chief secretary, Johny Joseph, said, “When I was the CEO of Akola, he was the collector of Akola district. The Superintendent of Police was K Padmanabh and the Managing Director of Seeds Corporation (based in Akola) was T Balaraman. It was the Emergency period and we worked as a team. All of us were from Kerala. In 1976, the then Union agriculture minister K C Pant came to Akola on a visit and asked us whether he had landed in Akola or Kerala. Nalinakshan and me implemented the 20-point-programme of the then UPA government. Our friendship continued even after retirement.’’