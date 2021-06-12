Former BMC additional commissioner writes to CM against ‘harassment’ by ex-corporator

In a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, IAS officer Sanjeev Jaiswal has demanded a criminal inquiry against former Congress corporator Sanjay Ghadigaonkar, accusing him of harassing him by writing a series of complaints against him to various departments during his tenure as both the Thane municipal commissioner as well as the BMC’s additional commissioner.

An IAS officer of the 1996 batch, Jaiswal, who had been serving as the additional commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) since last year, was posted to the State Fisheries Development Corporation earlier this week. Sources said Jaiswal was given a “side posting” mainly because he had antagonised a powerful former bureaucrat who “still influences the government.”

Ghadigaonkar claims that he has written 102 complaints to various departments about Jaiswal, the latest being on June 5 following which the bureaucrat wrote to Thackeray on June 7.

Jaiswal said that Ghadigaonkar’s hostility towards him began a few years back when he was disqualified from fighting polls for getting a bogus caste certificate and his appeals were dismissed even by the Supreme Court. With his attempt to fight the 2019 elections going futile, Ghadigaonkar, Jaiswal claimed, was against him “only because his political career was over.”

An official said Jaiswal should have written to the additional chief secretary, general administration department, with his grievances and “that too, only if an explanation had been sought from him.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ghadigaonkar said, “I have given all proofs to the government. I want a transparent inquiry against him (Jaiswal).”