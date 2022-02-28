Former acting DGP Sanjay Pandey appointed Mumbai police commissioner

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on Monday appointed former acting director-general of police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey, a 1986 batch IPS officer, as the police commissioner of Mumbai. The present commissioner Hemant Nagrale has been posted as the managing director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation. Pandey is set to retire on June 30.

Pandey was removed as the acting DGP after a court case and he was sent back to his original post of managing director of state security corporation. Soon after this, he went on leave for a month. Sources in the government said that some top politicians felt that Pandey deserved a better posting and thus he has been appointed as Mumbai police commissioner.

Due to the strong view taken by the Bombay High Court, the state removed Pandey and appointed Rajnish Seth, one of the three recommended by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Nagrale and K Venkatesam were the other names the UPSC had recommended.

The UPSC had also turned down the state’s request for a review and its plea for inclusion of Sanjay Pandey and said that there is no scope for review and the state has to stick to the Prakash Singh case judgement.

The minutes of the UPSC meeting said no state can ever appoint a DGP on an acting basis and there is no concept of appointing a DGP on an acting basis as per the Prakash Singh case in the Supreme Court.

The UPSC normally selects a panel of three officers who have very good records for the last ten years and three years of service remaining. Pandey’s records were upgraded later by the state after referral board meetings.

Soon after Subodh Jaiswal left for central deputation, the post of DG was given to Hemant Nagrale, but no proposal was sent to the UPSC for ratification.

Thereafter, then police commissioner of Mumbai Parambir Singh started facing trouble and he was transferred as DG of Home Guards and Anti Corruption Bureau chief Rajnish Seth was given charge of DG. But as the government faced allegations of bribery, the NCP and Shiv Sena thought that the charge should be given to Sanjay Pandey, the civil defence head as he would do a detailed probe in the Parambir Singh case. Pandey had also complained that he was superseded and sidelined. Finally, the government appointed Pandey on April 10.

But a proposal to ratify DG’s appointment was sent to the UPSC on March 18 and later UPSC sought a lot of details at various intervals.

Late in 2021, a case was filed in Bombay High Court and the court came down heavily on Pandey’s appointment.

A senior IAS officer said that Nagrale has suffered heavily in this process. He was the DGP of Maharashtra and then brought down as the police commissioner and now sent to a ‘side posting’ of the head of the security corporation. Nagrale will retire on October 31.