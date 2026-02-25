Form ‘robust cell’ to monitor Kanjurmarg dumping site: HC cites ‘right to life’

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to form “robust technical cell” to monitor large facilities run by contractors concerning issues of citizens’ right to life, such as Kanjurmarg dumping site, causing odour and pollution in the vicinity.

The HC also ordered expedited installation of Tarpomatic cover to contain odour. The judges said they will try and visit the Kanjurmarg site to examine ground realities.

A division bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Aarti A Sathe was hearing plea by residents of Kannamwar CHS Association Ltd, raising issues concerning disposal of municipal solid waste at the Kanjurmarg dumping site.

The bench perused report of the monitoring committee for Kanjurmarg site that visited Lucknow’s waste disposal system. “The report has clearly recorded that the Kanjurmarg site in question operates with an urban environment with far higher habitation proximity, requiring more stringent controls and advanced technology,” the HC noted.

Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Jyoti Chavan for the state submitted that High-Powered Committee (HPC) headed by state Chief Secretary under the supervision of Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, would soon convene its meeting to discuss issues raised in the report and take appropriate actions.

“In the meantime considering the nature of the situation and the urgent requirement of technology and methods to be applied and implemented, we appreciate the suggestion as made by the committee that the modern and technologically advanced facilities in Shenzhen (China), Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo are required to be visited,” the HC noted.

The Court asked the BMC to chalk out a program for members of the panels to visit such countries in tranches and also consider the lawyers in the matter to accompany them. The HC said it will ensure appropriate unanimous conclusion in the matter as “a major public cause is being pursued in the present proceedings”

“We may also observe that the endeavour of the BMC ought to be to have a robust technical cell, once such large facilities, although they are outsourced, are required to be monitored, more particularly when issues of serious public concern affecting the right to life are involved, in the BMC undertaking such activities through its contractors,” the HC noted. It said the concerned cell having trained experts be functional across the year.

Advocate Saket Mone for the contractor submitted that his client has purchased the Tarpomatic cover system to contain odour from suppliers in USA and while the part of consignment is delivered, the other components are in the process of being received. Mone said the the expert team will install and operationalise the system within 10 days of receipt of entire supplies.

After Mone complained about abusive calls received on helpline numbers created to redress residents’ complaints, the HC allowed the contractor to obtain approvals to record calls and lodge cases against such persons to be probed by cyber crimes team.

The court said that “it is certainly not possible that overnight changes can be brought about” in the matter, however, the HPC can suggest measures, after which “immediate effective steps” be taken by BMC to create “exemplary modern facilities” at Kanjurmarg site

After advocate Abhijeet P Rane for the petitioner residents raised concerns about severe odour and pollution between 1 am to 7 am in the vicinity, Mone assured the court of urgent steps to prevent such emissions. The HC posted further hearing after two weeks.