After advocate Abhijeet P Rane for the petitioner residents raised concerns about severe odour and pollution between 1 am to 7 am in the vicinity, Mone assured the court of urgent steps to prevent such emissions. The HC posted further hearing after two weeks.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to form “robust technical cell” to monitor large facilities run by contractors concerning issues of citizens’ right to life, such as Kanjurmarg dumping site, causing odour and pollution in the vicinity.
The HC also ordered expedited installation of Tarpomatic cover to contain odour. The judges said they will try and visit the Kanjurmarg site to examine ground realities.
A division bench of Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Aarti A Sathe was hearing plea by residents of Kannamwar CHS Association Ltd, raising issues concerning disposal of municipal solid waste at the Kanjurmarg dumping site.
The bench perused report of the monitoring committee for Kanjurmarg site that visited Lucknow’s waste disposal system. “The report has clearly recorded that the Kanjurmarg site in question operates with an urban environment with far higher habitation proximity, requiring more stringent controls and advanced technology,” the HC noted.
Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Jyoti Chavan for the state submitted that High-Powered Committee (HPC) headed by state Chief Secretary under the supervision of Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde, would soon convene its meeting to discuss issues raised in the report and take appropriate actions.
“In the meantime considering the nature of the situation and the urgent requirement of technology and methods to be applied and implemented, we appreciate the suggestion as made by the committee that the modern and technologically advanced facilities in Shenzhen (China), Dubai, Singapore and Tokyo are required to be visited,” the HC noted.
The Court asked the BMC to chalk out a program for members of the panels to visit such countries in tranches and also consider the lawyers in the matter to accompany them. The HC said it will ensure appropriate unanimous conclusion in the matter as “a major public cause is being pursued in the present proceedings”
Story continues below this ad
“We may also observe that the endeavour of the BMC ought to be to have a robust technical cell, once such large facilities, although they are outsourced, are required to be monitored, more particularly when issues of serious public concern affecting the right to life are involved, in the BMC undertaking such activities through its contractors,” the HC noted. It said the concerned cell having trained experts be functional across the year.
Advocate Saket Mone for the contractor submitted that his client has purchased the Tarpomatic cover system to contain odour from suppliers in USA and while the part of consignment is delivered, the other components are in the process of being received. Mone said the the expert team will install and operationalise the system within 10 days of receipt of entire supplies.
After Mone complained about abusive calls received on helpline numbers created to redress residents’ complaints, the HC allowed the contractor to obtain approvals to record calls and lodge cases against such persons to be probed by cyber crimes team.
The court said that “it is certainly not possible that overnight changes can be brought about” in the matter, however, the HPC can suggest measures, after which “immediate effective steps” be taken by BMC to create “exemplary modern facilities” at Kanjurmarg site
Story continues below this ad
After advocate Abhijeet P Rane for the petitioner residents raised concerns about severe odour and pollution between 1 am to 7 am in the vicinity, Mone assured the court of urgent steps to prevent such emissions. The HC posted further hearing after two weeks.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More