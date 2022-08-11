Form own party, select new symbol: Pawar to Shinde

Updated: August 11, 2022 12:26:47 am
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday advised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is engaged in a legal battle with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena for the party’s election symbol, to set up his own party and select a new symbol.
“The ongoing battle over the election symbol of the party is sad. Bow and arrow was a symbol decided by the late Balasaheb Thackeray. It belongs to Shiv Sena. If Eknath Shinde has a different opinion then he should form his own party and select a new symbol,” Pawar told mediapersons in Baramati.
Pawar added that he did the same when he left Congress and formed NCP.
Taking a dig at BJP, Pawar said that it was the BJP that had planned the split in the Sena and Shinde helped the party. “The BJP president had recently said that regional parties would not be there anymore. (Bihar CM) Nitish Kumar has said that BJP was trying to finish his party. BJP’s old ally Akali Dal is losing its presence. The BJP did the same to Shiv Sena using Eknath Shinde,” he added.
Terming Kumar’s move to snap ties with the BJP on Tuesday as a wise one, Pawar said, “Nitish Kumar has taken a very good decision for his party and state.” The NCP chief also advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take note of the happenings in India’s neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, where people have come out on the streets to protest for basic needs.
“When the leadership fails to fulfill basic needs, then a situation like Sri Lanka arises. These questions arise when power is centralised. There are questions whether such centralisation of power is happening in India,” he added.
