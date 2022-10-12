scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Forged documents case: Officers’ names dropped from chargesheet

An officer said, “We found no evidence in the allegations made against Bharti and Phatangare and so they have not been chargesheeted.”

The Special Branch officer had further alleged that he was also told by Bharti to keep off the case due to which he didn’t pursue it. (Representational/File)

WHILE FILING a chargesheet in a forged documents case, the MUMBAI Police crime branch on Monday dropped the names of Additional Director General (ADG) Deven Bharti and retired officer Deepak Phatangare as no evidence was found against them.

However, they charged Reshma Khan, wife of BJP leader Hyder Khan, in the 500-page chargesheet submitted before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

An officer said, “We found no evidence in the allegations made against Bharti and Phatangare and so they have not been chargesheeted.” The allegation against the duo was that they had pressured an officer from the Special Branch to not pursue the case against Reshma Khan for which the police found no evidence.

The officer said, “We chargesheeted Reshma Khan as she had submitted a forged birth certificate to obtain her passport. There is nothing to prove that she is a Bangladeshi national as alleged in the complaint.”

The FIR was registered based on an enquiry report by IPS officer Sanjay Pandey who is currently behind bars in connection with the NSE co-location scam case.

The FIR had further alleged that a Special Branch officer, on finding Khan’s birth certificate to be fake, approached the Malwani police to register an FIR against her. It was alleged that Malwani senior inspector Deepak Phatangare told him that he was under instructions from Bharti, then joint commissioner (law & order), to not register FIR.

The Special Branch officer had further alleged that he was also told by Bharti to keep off the case due to which he didn’t pursue it.

First published on: 12-10-2022 at 01:45:33 am
