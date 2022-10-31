Forest officials trap another leopard in Aarey forest

One more leopard walked into a cage trap on Sunday morning that was laid by forest officials inside the Aarey forest after a 16-month-old died in a leopard attack on Diwali.

This is the second leopard trapped by forest officials within a week. On October 26, forest officials had trapped a three-year-old male leopard, identified as C-55, which is suspected behind the attack on the toddler.

Forest officials said they were investigating whether the second leopard was involved in the recent man-animal conflicts.

“A male leopard walked into the trap early Sunday morning. It was taken to the Leopard Rescue Centre at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). We are investigating whether it’s the same leopard suspected behind the recent man-animal conflicts,” said G Mallikarjun, SGNP director and chief conservator of forests.

Forest officials said there is one more male leopard, identified as C-56, suspected to be behind the recent attacks. Officials said both leopards are siblings. After the Diwali incident, officials have put multiple cage traps inside the forest, covering them with shrubs and bushes. Forty camera traps too have been set up to monitor the movement of leopards 24×7.