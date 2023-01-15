scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Forest officials rescue crocodile from south Mumbai

Forest officials stated that the reptile was found trapped inside a rectangular box that was found on the footpath.

A forest official said that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Forest officials on January 10 rescued a one-foot-long crocodile from the footpath adjoining the Maulana Shaukat Ali Road at Grant Road in south Mumbai.

Forest officials stated that the reptile was found trapped inside a rectangular box that was found on the footpath. Rakesh Bhoir, Range Forest Officer (RFO), said that forest officials acted upon a tip-off that they received from an NGO, that was doing a survey in that location.

“NGO workers informed us about a crocodile found trapped in a box, following which our team visited the spot and rescued the reptile. It is around one foot in length and would be around eight months of age. The crocodile is being sent to a medical facility to ascertain its gender and other medical conditions,” Bhoir told The Indian Express.

The official said that an investigation into the matter is ongoing and the department has also written to the local police station in this regard.

“We are checking the CCTV footages and our workers are also asking the locals if they have noticed any unusual activity or have seen anyone place that box over there. Based on our report, we will carry out the next course of action,” Bhoir said.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 21:14 IST
