Forest dept to take over mangroves in Dharavi area

THE STATE forest department has decided to take over the mangroves in the Dharavi area.

Officials said that around 20-25 hectares of mangrove area in Dharavi, which currently falls with the planning authority MMRDA, will be taken control of by the forest department for better protection. The area forms a part of the Mahim creek sanctuary.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the suburban guardian minister, took a leading role in getting the mangrove protection cell to take over the mangroves.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Virendra Tiwari, Additional Chief Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Mangrove Protection Cell) said, “Last year, we acquired 281 hectares from CIDCO and nearly 500 hectares from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation in Gorai and Manori, 1,387 hectares in Mira Bhayander, Uttan and Thane. We are deploying guards from the Maharashtra Security Force to protect them. Now, we plan to acquire more mangrove-covered areas in Dharavi.”

Environmentalist Nandakumar Pawar said, “This will be a good step. We have been repeatedly demanding that all government agencies should give mangroves in their custody to the forest department.

The forest department has expertise. They may not have the manpower, but they can protect the area from further destruction. The Thane Creek Wildlife Sanctuary has been taken over by the forest department and the protection has been better.”