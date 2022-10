The Maharashtra forest department on Friday issued a government resolution (GR), announcing to take over 195 hectares of mangrove land from the state government in the Uran taluka of Raigad.

Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF) and in-charge of the Mangrove cell, said that the 195 hectares — which was earlier a revenue land — was handed over to the forest department on Friday for better conservation.