Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Forest dept captures two more leopards at Aarey, sends them for medical examination

Officials said both the leopards captured on Tuesday are females and have been transferred to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park for medical examination. “After medical tests, identification will be done to ascertain if the attack was carried out by these leopards," said an official.

With this, four leopards have been captured at the forest after a 16-month-old toddler was killed by a leopard on October 24 at Aarey. (Express file/Representational)

Two leopards were captured inside Unit 15 of Aarey forest early Tuesday after the animals walked into traps set up by the forest department. With this, four leopards have been captured at the forest after a 16-month-old toddler was killed by a leopard on October 24 at Aarey.

After the October 24 incident, forest officials had laid multiple cage traps at various locations from where frequent leopard sightings had been reported. On October 26, the officials were able to trap one male leopard identified as C-55. One more feline was captured on October 30 in another cage trap.

Around 5.45 am on October 24, toddler Eitikha Lot was attacked by a leopard in the courtyard of her house at Unit 15 colony. She was rescued in an injured condition and rushed to Seven Hills hospital in Andheri, where she was declared brought dead.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-11-2022 at 03:19:43 am
Govt brings listed essential drugs under price cap

