Forensic expert deposes as witness in Malegaon blast case

A FORENSIC expert deposing as a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case said in his testimony before the special court that the LML Vespa scooter and other articles seized from the spot of the blast had traces of explosives.

The prosecution claims that a bomb was placed on the scooter at Bhiku Chowk in Malegaon on September 29, 2008, causing six deaths and injuring more than 100 people. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which had initially probed the case before it was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had said the scooter was registered in the name of BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur.

The 261st witness to depose in the case, the forensic expert was an assistant chemical analyser in 2008 at the time of the blast. In his testimony, which is part-heard before the court, he said when he went to the spot of the incident, he had seen an LML Vespa scooter in a seriously damaged condition with its fuel tank, seat cover and boot blown off and spare parts scattered around. Other vehicles, including a Honda Unicorn and a bicycle, were also partly damaged.

On Tuesday, the scooter and the other vehicles part of the evidence were brought from the Kalachowkie ATS office and produced in the court. The witness identified the articles. He also submitted that traces of ammonium nitrate were found on the scooter and other articles. He said the engine number of the scooter was scratched off and he had been able to visualise three numbers after conducting tests. He also submitted that the original chassis number could not be traced.

The forensic expert will continue to depose on Wednesday. The articles were also produced before the court in 2019 when a panch witness had deposed.