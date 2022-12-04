2 foreign nationals held with cocaine worth Rs 18 crore at Mumbai airport

THE DIRECTORATE Of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday arrested two foreign nationals at Mumbai airport for allegedly smuggling 1,794 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 18 crore in the international contraband market. The drug was found concealed in four handbags, DRI officials said.

The two accused, a 27-year-old male from Kenya and a 30-year-old woman from Guinea, arrived in Mumbai from Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

Officials had received a tip-off about certain passengers arriving on the flight and based on that the two were stopped and their luggage was examined. During the examination, they recovered four empty bags, which were opened and two plastic pouches were recovered from each handbag.

“A total of eight plastic pouches containing a powdery substance were recovered. The substance was tested and it tested positive for cocaine, a substance banned under the NDPS Act, 1985,” said an official, adding that the weight of the recovered substance was 1.794 kg and was valued at approximately Rs 18 crore in the international illicit market.

“Both the passengers are being questioned to get information about their drug cartel and the intended beneficiary in India,” the DRI official added.