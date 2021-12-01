Forced to sign documents under duress by NIA: Sachin Waze

Dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, who was cross examined before the Chandiwal Commission on Tuesday, stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had caused him “harassment and humiliation” and that he was “forced to sign on various documents under the duress by NIA”.

Waze, currently lodged in Taloja jail, is the main accused in the Antilia security scare case and alleged murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Waze was on Tuesday produced before the commission, which was appointed by the Maharashtra government to probe former police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations of corruption against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

During cross examination by Anita Castellino, the lawyer of Deshmukh, Waze was asked whether there was any kind of pressure or uncomfortable situation when Waze was in NIA custody. Waze replied, “Yes, of course,” and further said, “I say it was most traumatic time in my life.”

He was further asked that can it be said, during the said traumatic time, several central agencies recorded his statements, to which Waze replied, “The correct answer would be, in those 28 days only NIA was causing harassment and humiliation. I say, the trauma is still there.” He volunteered and said, “I was forced to sign on various documents under the duress by NIA authority.”

The cross examination by Castellino will continue on Wednesday. Deshmukh, who is in jail, also appeared before the commission on Tuesday and is likely to appear on Wednesday as well.

Meanwhile, Singh visited the home guard situated on the first floor of the Old Secretariat Building Annex in South Mumbai in the first half and later appeared before the state Criminal Investigation Department at their Belapur office in Navi Mumbai.

Singh went to their office around 3.15 pm and was questioned for more than three and a half hours.

Sources in the department said he was questioned about the extortion case registered at Kopri police station in Thane. It was registered on the complaint of developer Shyamsunder Agrawal’s nephew Sharad, who alleged that Singh and other police officers threatened to falsely implicate him in a case on the pretext of which they harassed and extorted money from him. They had also threatened him in Singh’s official bungalow.

The CID is currently probing three FIRs against Singh. Tuesday was the second consecutive day he was asked to appear.

“On Monday he was questioned about the case registered at Marine Drive police station,” said an official.