Forced to do nude scenes in web series, woman lodges FIR

Malwani police recently lodged an FIR against a director of a web series and a woman for allegedly forcing the complainant woman to perform nude scenes for a short film.

The complainant told the police that she works as an accountant. In November 2020 she had come in touch with a woman who offered her an advertisement for women’s clothing and took her to Madh in Malad (west), where she was forced to shoot for the film.

The woman told the police that the director and the woman threatened her and made her do the scenes against her will. The web series was uploaded on the internet.

An FIR was lodged under sections 292, 294, 420 and 34 of the IPC, 67 A of the IT Act and sections 3 (prohibiting ads with indecent represenation of women), 4, 6 and 7 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.