scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

For transplant surgery, heart transported from Vadodara in 2.2 hours

The team from Global Hospitals, Parel, operated in a hospital in Vadodara to harvest the heart, which was then transferred to the hospital in Mumbai for a successful transplant, saving a life. A team from IndiGo safely transported the live heart from Vadodara to Mumbai.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 14, 2022 4:17:18 am
IndiGo had also helped transport a pair of lungs from Pune to Hyderabad on May 20. For this special initiative, a green corridor was created in Pune and Hyderabad.

A heart was transported from Vadodara to Mumbai on June 7 and transplanted in another patient in Global Hospitals in Mumbai in only 2.22 hours.

The team from Global Hospitals, Parel, operated in a hospital in Vadodara to harvest the heart, which was then transferred to the hospital in Mumbai for a successful transplant, saving a life. A team from IndiGo safely transported the live heart from Vadodara to Mumbai.

“The heart transplant went off well and the patient is recovering. Hopefully, the patient will be discharged next week,” said Vivek Talaulikar, CEO of Global Hospitals.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said, “We are honoured to support the team of Global Hospitals in transferring the live organ (heart), on time to the recipient through safe and efficient logistics. Every life is precious, and IndiGo appreciates the opportunity to have contributed to saving one. I would also like to congratulate our airport staff at Vadodara and Mumbai, and crew members who contributed to this effort.”

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cultPremium
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cult
Explained: Why a senior Google engineer claimed its AI-based chatbot LaMD...Premium
Explained: Why a senior Google engineer claimed its AI-based chatbot LaMD...
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...Premium
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Mumbai

IndiGo had also helped transport a pair of lungs from Pune to Hyderabad on May 20. For this special initiative, a green corridor was created in Pune and Hyderabad.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement