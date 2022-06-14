For transplant surgery, heart transported from Vadodara in 2.2 hours

A heart was transported from Vadodara to Mumbai on June 7 and transplanted in another patient in Global Hospitals in Mumbai in only 2.22 hours.

The team from Global Hospitals, Parel, operated in a hospital in Vadodara to harvest the heart, which was then transferred to the hospital in Mumbai for a successful transplant, saving a life. A team from IndiGo safely transported the live heart from Vadodara to Mumbai.

“The heart transplant went off well and the patient is recovering. Hopefully, the patient will be discharged next week,” said Vivek Talaulikar, CEO of Global Hospitals.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said, “We are honoured to support the team of Global Hospitals in transferring the live organ (heart), on time to the recipient through safe and efficient logistics. Every life is precious, and IndiGo appreciates the opportunity to have contributed to saving one. I would also like to congratulate our airport staff at Vadodara and Mumbai, and crew members who contributed to this effort.”

IndiGo had also helped transport a pair of lungs from Pune to Hyderabad on May 20. For this special initiative, a green corridor was created in Pune and Hyderabad.