For the first time in state capital, Omicron sub-variant BA.4 found in 3 patients, BA.5 in 1

For the first time, Omicron sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5 have been found in patients with coronavirus infection in Mumbai, in the latest round of genome sequencing conducted at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital.

According to officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), three patients have been detected with sub-variant BA.4 and one patient with BA.5 sub-variant in Mumbai. These patients were identified from samples taken between May 14 and 24.

Of the four patients with the sub-variants, two were 11-year-old girls and the other two patients were men in the age group of 40-60 years. These patients didn’t have any foreign travel history.

“The one adult infected with BA.4 variant was unvaccinated. While the other adult found infected with the BA.5 variant had received both doses of the vaccine,” said an officer. “All of them recovered within home isolation, without any health complications,” added the officer.

A total of 279 samples were collected for the 12th round of whole genome sequencing, of which 202 were from Mumbai while the remaining were from outside the city. Among Mumbai’s samples, 201 were detected with Omicron variants, while one was a Delta sub-type, which means the Omicron variant was dominant in 99.5 per cent of samples in the city.

Of the 202 patients, two patients had taken only the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while of the 129 patients who had taken both doses of

the vaccine, nine were hospitalised and only one of them was in ICU.

Of the 71 patients who had not taken any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, nine were hospitalised, but only two of them were in ICU and one succumbed to the infection.

Data provided by BMC further showed that 24 samples of patients up to the age of 20 years were infected with Omicron sub-variant of coronavirus, but none of them had any severe symptoms.

According to the BMC, of the 202 patients, 24 patients (12 per cent) were in the age group of 0 to 20 years, 88 patients (44 per cent) were in the age group of 21 to 40 years, 52 patients (26 per cent) in the age group 41 to 60 years, 32 patients (13 per cent) in the age group 61 to 80 years, and only five patients (2 per cent) were in the of age group of 80 and above.