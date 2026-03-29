For smooth SIR, Maha CEO to write to political parties to appoint BLAs

Maharashtra has 1.09 lakh booths; no party has yet appointed even half of BLAs

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiMar 29, 2026 02:31 PM IST
Dinesh T WaghmareMaharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued a directive to all political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) following the widespread administrative chaos and voter deletions reported during West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR). (File)
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Taking a cue from the chaos that ensued in West Bengal during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the office of the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has decided to write to chiefs of all political parties in the state, urging them to prioritise the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

Maharashtra has around 1,09,296 polling booths. However, sources in the CEO’s office said no political party has appointed even 50,000 BLAs so far. The BJP leads with about 44,000 BLAs, followed by the Congress at 29,000. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has appointed around 16,000, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has about 10,000. Both factions of the NCP lag behind, with the ruling NCP at around 5,500 and the opposition NCP-SP at about 3,800.

BLAs are appointed by recognised political parties for each booth and work alongside Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who are government officials. BLAs, typically local party workers, help identify dead, shifted or duplicate voters to ensure a clean electoral roll.

“During our recent meeting with representatives of political parties, Rajasthan CEO was present. He stressed on the appointments of BLAs as it minimises the conflict during the SIR,” said a senior official from the state CEO’s office. Following the meeting, directions have been issued to step up efforts with political parties to appoint BLAs.

“We will be writing a letter to the chiefs of all political parties in the state to ensure maximum support in appointments of the BLAs. We want them to give us the list of appointees at the earliest, so it can be utilised during the SIR exercise, when it begins,” the official added.

Meanwhile, political parties have requested the CEO’s office to provide physical copies of electoral rolls from 2002 and 2026 for comparison. “The last SIR took place in Maharashtra in 2002, which will be the point of reference for the upcoming process. Therefore, we have received the request for physical copies from both years,” the official said.

The CEO’s office is consulting the Election Commission of India (ECI) on whether physical copies can be provided along with digital records. “We will have to check if any other states have done that. If not, we will need directions from the center. We can move ahead if any state has done that,” he said.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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