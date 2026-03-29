For smooth SIR, Maha CEO to write to political parties to appoint BLAs

Maharashtra’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued a directive to all political parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs) following the widespread administrative chaos and voter deletions reported during West Bengal’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR). (File)

Taking a cue from the chaos that ensued in West Bengal during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the office of the Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has decided to write to chiefs of all political parties in the state, urging them to prioritise the appointment of Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

Maharashtra has around 1,09,296 polling booths. However, sources in the CEO’s office said no political party has appointed even 50,000 BLAs so far. The BJP leads with about 44,000 BLAs, followed by the Congress at 29,000. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has appointed around 16,000, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has about 10,000. Both factions of the NCP lag behind, with the ruling NCP at around 5,500 and the opposition NCP-SP at about 3,800.