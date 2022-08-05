scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

For Sena corporators, it’s ‘routine work’ with new set of challenges

Corporators said despite "disturbing" political developments in the state, they have stuck to visiting Shiv Sena shakhas or their local Sena offices daily, where residents from their ward count on meeting them and sharing civic grievances daily

Written by Eeshanpriya MS | Mumbai |
Updated: August 5, 2022 1:33:35 am
Sena corporator Shraddha Jadhav said, "It is challenging to work in the ward without councillor funds, budget provisions, or the general body meeting to raise issues about our wards. But now, the nature of our work has also changed."(File photo)

In the aftermath of the rebellion in Shiv Sena that led to the vertical split in the party, staying connected with their constituents has become crucial for Sena’s former corporators in Mumbai, especially as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls are round the corner.

While it has proved to be challenging to do so without the designation of corporator, councillor’s funds at their disposal or budgetary provisions for development work, Sena corporators said they are doing “what Shiv Sena does best – connecting with the masses”.

Winning the upcoming BMC elections is a priority for the party, but it now comes with its own set of challenges. Former Sena corporators are reaching out to their constituents, putting in 12 to 15 hours of work a day to address civic issues in their areas, and spending money from their own pockets for local developmental work in their wards.

Datta Pongade, former Sena corporator, said, “We are doing our routine work. Of course, its nature has slightly changed since our term ended. But we are addressing the people’s problems. People don’t care if I have the designation of a corporator. People need assurance that I am reachable and accessible, that I am there to hear their problems… these are not personal problems, these are civic problems (such as) garbage not being picked up, pothole not covered, water supply affected, and so on. As long as we have that connect through our work, we will always have the support of our citizens.”

Corporators said despite “disturbing” political developments in the state, they have stuck to visiting Shiv Sena shakhas or their local Sena offices daily, where residents from their ward count on meeting them and sharing civic grievances daily.

Another former corporator from Shiv Sena said, “The ongoing developments are so disturbing, I have stopped paying attention to them or reading news. I tell my colleagues to change the topic if it comes up in conversation. And I don’t want to talk about it even now. My constituents vote for me because of the work my party and I have been doing on the field, so why should that change?”

Sena corporator Shraddha Jadhav said, “It is challenging to work in the ward without councillor funds, budget provisions, or the general body meeting to raise issues about our wards. But now, the nature of our work has also changed.”

Anil Kokil, Sena corporator from South Mumbai, said, “Our connect with voters remains because of the work we do. We are still taking up issues, communicating problems to bureaucrats, and ensuring the work gets done. Corporators have always acted as buffer between citizens and bureaucrats and that has continued.”
Door-to-door campaigns are also being organised. A former corporator from Shiv Sena undertook one in his ward recently, distributing saffron Sena umbrellas to residents, and notebooks and pens to students. The corporator also organised free health camps for residents.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 01:32:28 am

