For second time this month, Mumbai’s case positivity rate climbs to 15 per cent

For the second time this month, Mumbai’s test positivity rate (TPR)—the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — climbed up to 15 per cent with 2,366 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The tally of patients infected with BA.4 and BA.5 — the sub-variants of Omicron — stood

at 19.

On June 14, for the first time since January, the TPR shot upto 15.58 per cent with 1,724 people, of the 11,065 tested, detected with Covid-19. Next day, a total of 2,293 of the 17,139 persons tested, were found positive for the virus. The TPR was at 13.3 per cent. On Thursday, as the number of tests dropped to 15,656, the TPR climbed up to 15.1 per cent.

Of the newly detected Covid patients, 105 had to be hospitalised. As of June 16, the number of patients requiring treatment in ICU rose to 104. Of the 4,366 beds kept in dedicated Covid hospitals, 367 were occupied.

“It’s been observed there has been a recent sudden surge in Covid positive cases with Mumbai approximately accounting for 60 per cent of them. The patients are mildly symptomatic and only few require admission,” Dr Sunil Jain, consultant and head of emergency at Jaslok Hospital, said.

The state, meanwhile, reported 4,255 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths over the last 24 hours.

According to the latest report by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, two BA.5 cases have been reported from Nagpur. One is a 29-year-old man while the other is a 54-year-old woman.

They tested positive for Covid-19 on June 6 and 9. The patients had a travel history to Kerala and Mumbai respectively last week. Both were vaccinated and recovered in home isolation.