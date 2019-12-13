For second time since November, Mumbai air enters ‘poor’ category

The city also recorded a dip in the minimum temperature on Thursday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) The city also recorded a dip in the minimum temperature on Thursday. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

For the second time since November, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Mumbai entered the ‘poor’ category on Thursday. According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the AQI was ‘poor’ during the day but ‘moderate’ (199) in the evening.

Of the 10 stations in Mumbai, three recorded ‘poor’ AQI, while one recorded ‘very poor’ on Thursday. The BKC was the most polluted, with ‘very poor’ AQI (305), followed by Mazgaon with poor AQI (264), Andheri (239) and Malad (220). AQI in the 0-50 range is considered ‘good’, 51-100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 is ‘poor’, 301-400 is ‘very poor’ and anything above 400 is ‘severe’.

The last time the city’s AQI was in the ‘poor’ category was on November 22, when the Central Pollution Control Board recorded 202 (poor) AQI. This is the third time this year that Mumbai has recorded poor category AQI. On March 24, SAFAR had measured it as 254.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city dipped on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, three degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature in the city has ranged between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius in November and December. A similar dip in minimum temperature was recorded only on November 19 this year, when minimum temperature was also 21.4 degrees Celsius. Mumbai’s two stations — Chembur and Powai — recorded a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

The maximum temperature in the city on Thursday also showed a drop, at 31.1 degrees Celsius, 1 degree below normal.

At three stations in the city — Mazgaon, Dadar and Powai — the maximum temperature recorded was near 28 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, Ghatkopar was the warmest area in the city in the last 24 hours.

According to Met officials, the presence of an anti-cyclone over lower latitudes is acting as a barrier for the

incoming cold winds from the northern regions of the country, where cold conditions prevail.

