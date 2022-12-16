For second time in 14 months, fire breaks out in building near Lower Parel; 3 injured

An apartment in a residential building near Lower Parel, named One Avighna Park, was gutted after a fire broke out in it on Thursday morning. This is the second fire incident that has been reported from this upscale housing society in the last one year. A fire, which broke out inside a 19th floor flat in the same building in October last year, had claimed the life of one person.

On Thursday, the fire was reported around 10.45 am inside one of the four apartments on the 22nd floor of the building.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot within minutes after recording the fire call. Officials said the fire remained confined within apartment number 22-02 and didn’t spread to the other apartments.

Fire Brigade officials said the society’s firefighting systems were fully operational this time. Last year, when a fire was reported from the same society, the inbuilt systems were defunct, following which the brigade had sent them a notice.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot within minutes after recording the fire call. Officials said the fire remained confined within apartment number 22-02 and didn’t spread to the other apartments. The Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot within minutes after recording the fire call. Officials said the fire remained confined within apartment number 22-02 and didn’t spread to the other apartments.

“The fire-fighting system, which included sprinklers and smoke detectors, were fully operational. This helped in containing the fire in that one particular apartment. However, the flames intensified due to the presence of combustible elements like wooden furniture, electrical appliances and curtains, due to which the entire apartment was gutted,” V Sangle, assistant divisional fire officer, who was in charge of the operation, told The Indian Express.

Sangle said the flat was vacant at the time of incident. “One of the occupants of the flat, a woman, had gone to the nearby temple when the blaze erupted. The remaining occupants of this flat were out of station. The door was locked and we had to break it open for carrying out the fire-fighting operation,” he said.

While no loss of lives was reported on Thursday, two firefighters and one resident sustained injuries in the fire. The injured firefighters, Ramdas Shivram Sanas (37) and Mahesh Patil (26), were taken for treatment at the KEM Hospital and were later discharged. A 26-year-old woman was also admitted to Wockhardt Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, before being discharged.

Advertisement

Civic officials said the actual cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and they suspect that the blaze could have erupted due to a short circuit.

“This is the second fire incident reported from this building and we will carry out an inquiry by recording statements of the occupants and the residents of the adjoining flats, which is part of the regular protocol. The fire could have been caused by a short circuit but we will also check whether there was a lamp that was lit inside the empty flat,” said Sanjay Manjrekar, chief fire officer.

Fire Brigade officials also said that more than 80 residents of the building, including senior citizens, were rescued through the refuge area. “The entire operation was carried out by using staircases, since there was no fire-fighting lift installed in the building,” Sangle said. The residents also played a key role in the rescue operation.

Advertisement

After Thursday’s incident, experts stressed on the need to install fire evacuation lifts in buildings. “It’s time to take into account that every high-rise building should have a fire evacuation lift to rescue people on time. The electrical audits need to be taken care of by society and builders. Builders and developers really have to think about people’s safety. Such huge flames coming out of the home is not normal. It’s impossible for the residents and firefighters to come down when there is so much carbon monoxide,” said Dr Deepak Monga, a fire safety expert.