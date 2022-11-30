For Rs 20,000-cr investment in Raigad, Indonesian company gets land allotment letter from govt

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday handed over a land allotment letter to Sinar Mas Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd, an Indonesian company that will make an investment of Rs 20,000 crore in Maharashtra by setting up a paper manufacturing plant in Raigad’s Dherand village. An allotment letter for 287 hectares at Dherand was handed over to the company by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

According to an official, in the first phase, the company will make an investment of Rs 10,500 crore in Maharashtra. The official said 287 hectare land for phase 1 and 600 hectare for phase 2 in Raigad district had been earmarked for the company to set up their paper manufacturing plant, which will generate employment for 7,000 people.

The Sinar Mas Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd (Asia Paper and Pulp), the largest paper manufacturing company in Asia, will be making an investment of Rs 20,000 crore for the first time in India. The company has paid nearly Rs 37 crore as 5 per cent reservation fee on August 1, 2022. During the meeting, CM Shinde assured that there was a favourable environment for industries in Maharashtra and all the necessary facilities will be provided by the state. “Industries need not worry while expanding and investing in Maharashtra, all necessary facilities will be provided. After setting up the industry, infrastructure facilities like roads and water will also be provided in that area,” said Shinde.

“We are clearing all the proposals pending since the last two-and-a-half years. We assure all support to investors coming to Maharashtra and all the necessary facilities will be provided to them,” said Fadnavis.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday attended a presentation of 14 departments about their proposed recruitment processes. All administrative departments were instructed to speed up recruitment processes.

Marking the completion of 75 years of Indian independence, the state government has announced that it will make recruitment for 75,000 posts during the year. The Maharashtra Cabinet directed the departments to convey the vacancies to the Maharashtra Public Service Commission till December 15 as the commission will be holding exams for clerks’ posts.