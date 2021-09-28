For quick exit from airport, Ola and Uber pick-up spot shifted to P4 parking lot

Witnessing a steady increase in the number of passengers, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has changed the spot for Ola and Uber pick up in the airport.

From the noon of September 28, the Ola and Uber pick-up location, which was previously at level P7 of the multi-level car parking lot at Terminal 2, shall be shifted to level P4 for a seamless and quick exit.

The P4 parking and pick-up location will now entail all cab pick-ups, which includes the local black and yellow taxis, Cool cabs, Fleet Taxi (Meru), women-driven cabs, Mumbai-Pune cabs as well as cabs of aggregators such as Ola and Uber.

The shift of pick-up location is being made to bring convenience to passengers as they exit the airport, along with providing them with facilities such as air-conditioned waiting lounge, dedicated fast exit lanes and high-speed Internet. This shift will benefit passengers by reducing the pick-up time and providing easy access from arrival gates.

To inform passengers of this change, the CSMIA has made necessary arrangements by placing dedicated signages across the arrival section to the P4 parking lot. The airport has also set up a helpdesk and a devoted team to guide passengers for a seamless movement.

In the recent months, CSMIA has observed a rise in passenger’s confidence in availing cab services at the airport. In August, 7.85 lakh arriving passengers have availed over 1.6 lakh cabs from the airport.

With the current shift of the cab pickup point, passengers can easily and quickly exit the airport from the arrival. To eliminate worry among passengers seeking a ride home, CSMIA has put in place stringent standard operating procedures and issued guidelines to all authorised cab services and drivers operating to and from the airport.