For people-oriented services in IT, BMC to appoint consultant

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) will appoint a consultant for improving its IT-based citizen-oriented services. The civic body is planning to make its existing system more efficient and effective with the help of a consultant.

According to BMC officials, tenders have been invited for comprehensive IT consultancy services for the civic body, which deals with many online citizen services such as health, water supply, waste management, roads, drainage. The BMC is aiming to enhance its services by introducing integrated systems, eliminating inefficient work procedure and providing an up-to-date database in future.

An official said, “The BMC gives services to over one crore people in Mumbai. Considering the size of the city, the BMC faces a challenge to provide its best in terms of services. Digital and online media is the need of the hour. The idea of the consultancy is to bring greater transparency in the process, effectively manage revenue and expenditure accounts, increase efficiency, enhance technical competency of staff. Smooth services for citizens will also build a positive image.” According to officials, the estimated cost for the consultancy work is about Rs 48 crore.

The consultant has also been tasked with improving e-governance and prepare vision documents for the next one to five years. “Under the IT reforms, the BMC has already taken up many works like GPS tracking of vehicles that collect garbage and take it to dumping grounds, GIS mapping of water and sewage pipes, hospital information management systems, GPS tracking of vehicles of fire brigade through its command and control centre. Further, more services like roadwork tracking will also be covered under IT projects,” another official said.

Earlier, the BMC had taken up an initiative for an e-office. However, it did not make much impact as many functions are still manual.

