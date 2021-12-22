For OBCs, Chhagan Bhujbal seeks political quota through Constitutional provision

SENIOR NCP leader and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday demanded constitutional validity of political reservation for the OBC community in local bodies, assembly and Lok Sabha.

Addressing a gathering at the OBC conclave in Delhi, the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad president said, “It’s high time OBCs got political reservation through a Constitutional provision.”

The Supreme Court has stayed OBC reservation in local body elections in Maharashtra, thus depriving lakhs of candidates an opportunity in local body polls, said the NCP leader.

“The OBC community should get political reservation like the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes,” he said. Currently, the community gets reservation in jobs and education with each state determining its quota.

“Today, OBC quota has been squashed in Maharashtra panchayat, zilla parishad polls. Tomorrow, the same will be replicated in local body polls in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh etc,” Bhujbal warned.

He added, “OBC reservation will sustain if it gets constitutional validity as in the case of SC and ST communities.”

It must be mentioned here that certain seats, proportionate to their population census, have been reserved for SCs and STs in Lok Sabha and state assembly. They also quota for education and jobs and all these have both legal and constitutional validity.

The Minister’s demand, however, requires a Constitutional amendment and an approval from the majority in Parliament will also be mandatory.